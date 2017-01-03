3 Dead In Holyoke Apartment Building Blaze

Authorities say rescuers have discovered a third body following a New Year's Day fire in a large apartment building in the western Massachusetts city of Holyoke.

Officials say the blaze broke out Sunday morning at 106 North East St., and flames were visible on the third, fourth and fifth floors.

Authorities say 48-year-old Maria Cartagena jumped from the fourth or fifth floor and died. Fifty-five-year-old Jorge Munoz was also found dead in the fire.

On Monday afternoon, emergency workers found the remains of a third person. Authorities are trying to identify the victim and notify the family.

Several people were hospitalized with injuries. Officials say a firefighter suffered a minor hand injury.

Demolition crews began tearing down the upper floors. The city's building inspector determined it could collapse. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The Holyoke mayor set up a GoFundMe account with a goal of $100,000. As of Tuesday morning, it had raised over $30,000.

With additional reporting by the WBUR Newsroom