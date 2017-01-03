Forecast: Mild And Turning Wet Today; Colder Weather By Week's End

Welcome to January, typically our coldest and snowiest month of the year. (February is a virtual tie for snowfall). While this is often a cold and snowy month, our weather today and Wednesday will have more of a spring, rather than a winter feel.

Two weather systems will impact the weather through early Wednesday. The first just brings some light drizzle or mist this morning. Later today, as we head through the evening commute the rain will become more widespread and heavier. The most intense part of this rainstorm will be just after the evening commute. I am expecting about half to an inch of rain, not enough to cause any issue on the roads.

Rainfall will be under an inch for most areas. (Courtesy NOAA)

Winds will be coming from the ocean tomorrow and get a bit gusty along the water, but nothing strong enough to bring any issues. Milder air will move into the region with temperatures rising through the day and even overnight. This will set us up for a nice afternoon Wednesday. Temperatures with some sunshine Wednesday may reach 50 in a few places.

Late this week we get a bit of light snow or snow showers. I don't expect a storm, but a few slick spots might develop Friday. I'll have more tomorrow.

The arctic air comes back for the weekend. Temperatures will remain sub-freezing both Saturday and Sunday. The cold snap lasts for about four to five days before a moderating trend takes place in about a week. I still don't see any major snow events for Boston, by the way.

You can follow my weather updates on Twitter at @growingwisdom.

Tuesday: Cloudy, rain chances increase during the day. Highs in the lower 40s.

Tuesday Night: Rain ending. Lows around 40.

Wednesday: An early shower, then clearing. Highs in the mid- to upper 40s.

Thursday: Sunny and colder. Highs in the mid-30s.

Friday: Cloudy, watching a possible snowy period mainly south. Highs in the upper 20s to mid-30s.

Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny and cold. Highs 28-32.