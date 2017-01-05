Forecast: A Bit Of Snow Friday, Cold This Weekend

Cold air arrived after a few evening downpours Wednesday night, and this morning it feels more like winter and a lot less like spring.

Today will be a dry day with no precipitation and just a few clouds late in the afternoon around sunset. In addition to a colder day, it will be somewhat windy too, giving the air a bit of a bite as you walk to the office or head outside for an afternoon walk.

A weak storm system that will never get very big will affect southern New England early Friday. This is another timing issue, with the storm impacting Friday's morning commute.

It's highly likely (I never say 100 percent) Cape Cod and the Islands will see the most snow with a general 1-3 inch snowfall there. As you move to northern Plymouth County and then into the Greater Boston area, snowfall will taper off and be even lighter. Boston could see as little as a coating or as much as an inch and a half in its southern suburbs, but that it is the most likely range.

Snowfall will be heaviest over Cape Cod and the Islands On Friday. (Dave Epstein/WBUR)

There is another ocean storm making a pass by our area on Saturday. The bulk of this storm will never have any impact here, however, there could be a few hours of snow showers on Saturday night. It's very marginal that it would occur at all, but I want to at least mention the possibility. I would certainly not alter any plans based on something this small.

The remainder of the weekend will be dry and cold. Temperatures average on the cold side of typical for January. However, this won't be a prolonged arctic blast. By Tuesday a new weather system is bringing back a mild southerly flow. Temperatures go back above freezing and the middle of next week may bring some rain and temperatures back to the 40s.

Thursday: Sunny and chilly. There will be a brisk wind. Highs in the mid-30s.

Thursday Night: Clouding up, a period of snow late at night especially south of the Mass. Pike.

Friday: Any snow ends by mid- to late morning north to south. Some clearing. Highs in the upper 20s to low 30s.

Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny and cold. Highs 28-32.

Sunday: Partly cloudy and cold. Highs in the mid-20s.

Monday: Sunny and cold. 19-24 in the afternoon.

Tuesday: More sunshine, not so cold. Highs 34-38.