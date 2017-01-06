Forecast: After Light Snow This Morning, A Bigger Snowstorm Arrives Sat.

This morning we find snow, with some of the the heaviest precipitation falling south of Boston and bringing 1-3 inches.

On Nantucket and the south side of Cape Cod, I can also see a few places reaching 4 inches of snow this morning.

This system winds down late this morning and early afternoon, and you will see the sun before it sets close to 4:30 today. Temperatures will be cold, and it will certainly feel like winter.

Tomorrow we have another coastal storm to deal with. Here's the caveat on this one: A wobble in the track by 10 to 30 miles will make a huge difference in snowfall. A wobble west, and the expected snow amounts go up; a wobble east, and they go down. In other words, check later forecasts today and tomorrow, as the snow amounts are likely to shift a bit.

Winter Storm Watch Is posted for much of the area tomorrow. (Courtesy- NOAA)

Snow begins late Saturday morning and continues into the evening. I expect the snow to be over near midnight, and then skies will clear.

Boston is likely in a 3-6 inch zone for total snow, with over 6 inches likely across Cape Cod and the Islands. Interestingly, some spots there could end up with a foot of snow when you add up today's storm and Saturday's.

An ocean storm brings snow back to the area Saturday. These amounts could change significantly depending on the track of the storm. (Dave Epstein/WBUR)

Cold weather takes hold the rest of the weekend and into early next week, but there is a moderating trend coming. Temperatures by Tuesday and Wednesday will reach into the upper 30s and eventually 40s and even near 50. That type of warmth will melt some of the new snow.

Friday: Any snow ends by mid- to late morning north to south. Some clearing. Highs in the upper 20s to low 30s.

Thursday Night: Clouding up, a period of snow late at night especially south of the Mass. Pike.

Saturday: Winter Storm Watch for Boston. Snow Developing. Continuing through the first part of the overnight. Accumulations will range 1-3 inches north and west of Boston, 3-6 in the city and 4-8 south. These amounts can change. Highs 28-32.

Sunday: Partly cloudy and cold. Highs in the mid-20s.

Monday: Sunny and cold. 19-24 in the afternoon.

Tuesday: More sunshine, not so cold. Highs 34-38.