MBTA Board OKs Privatization Of Warehousing And Parts-Delivery Operations

The MBTA's warehousing and parts-delivery operations will be turned over to a private company under a five-year, $28.4 million contract approved Monday by the T's Fiscal and Management Control Board.

The move to outsource the T's warehouse to Mancon is expected to generate $25.4 million in operational savings and another $38.8 million in avoided capital costs, one-time inventory liquidation and capital inventory management savings through the switch, according to a presentation made at Monday's meeting.

"Let's be clear, the T is in the business of moving people, not parts," Acting MBTA General Manager Brian Shortsleeve said. The contract with Mancon, he added, is "a win-win-win for the T, our riders and the taxpayers."

The contract, approved unanimously Monday by the FMCB, is expected to reduce the amount of time T mechanics spend looking for the parts they need, cut down on the time it takes for parts to be delivered to repair facilities and allow the T to better organize its inventory, officials said.

Ernest Miller, a managing partner at Optio Tempore who was brought in to evaluate the T's inventory management, said the MBTA currently spends $12.1 million a year in "all-in costs" on the warehouse operation. Mancon will provide better service, he said, for $7.1 million annually.

Warehouse operations are currently performed by T workers, who have blamed management, staffing levels and the main warehouse facilities for inefficiencies in parts delivery.

A Carmen's Union official said Monday the roughly 20 employees currently working at the T's warehouse in Everett will stay on the job for 20 months and will then have an opportunity to transition to other jobs at the T.

The MBTA previously agreed to privatize its money-handling operations.