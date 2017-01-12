Forecast: Wet Weather Today, Turning Colder This Weekend

Overnight rain has ended, and we have a bit of a lull in the action this morning before more showers and even a few hours of steady rain develop later today. The rain will be moderate at times and may slow down this evening's commute.

The radar image loop below shows how the showers move in and out through the 10 p.m. hour. Notice some embedded yellows in the middle of the blobs of green — those are heavier showers expected to come.

Rain showers will be present during the late morning and afternoon today. (Courtesy Weatherbell Analytics)

Mild air continues across the region, and the bare ground is once again exposed. This type of January thaw is quite powerful. There's been enough mild air to thin ice on some of the ponds and lakes. Be sure you know the ice is safe before venturing out.

A cold front overnight will bring back temperatures less conducive to March, but still not at bone-chilling levels. The first part of the night will be mild, damp and have a few showers. By the time you get up Friday, we will see sunny skies and the air will feel more wintry.

Temperatures Friday will be warmest at midnight before they begin to slowly fall. In the morning, readings will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. However, by sunset temperatures will be in the mid-30s as colder air arrives.

This weekend a storm will pass south of New England. High pressure — usually associated with dry weather — will keep the storm south. There could be some clouds and perhaps a few snow showers over Cape Cod as the storm makes its closest pass, but this isn't likely.

Temperatures are cold Saturday, falling below average and reaching only the 20s. Sunday is another sunny day and less cold with MLK day being sunny, as well with highs in the upper 30s.

You can follow my updates here and on Twitter @growingwisdom.

Thursday: Cloudy, a few showers this morning with a steadier rain falling this afternoon into the early evening. Highs 52-56.

Thursday Night: Clearing. Lows 35-41.

Friday: Sun and clouds. Morning highs in the low 40s, but falling during the afternoon to below freezing by 6 p.m.

Saturday: Lots of sunshine, some flurries or snow showers at night over Cape Cod. Highs 27-33.

Sunday: Party to mostly sunny. Highs in the low to mid-30s.

Monday: Mainly sunny and seasonable. Highs 35-40.