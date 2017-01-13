Forecast: Colder Weather This Weekend Won't Last

This morning it's still warm by January standards, but colder air is already filtering into the region and temperatures will be falling to more seasonable levels the rest of the day. As you head home from work, readings around 32 degrees will be common.

This is, of course, in stark contrast to yesterday, when Boston reached a high of 61 degrees — the same as it was back in 1913 and 1975. Worcester set a new record of 57, which was better than the old record by 2 degrees, set in 1913 and 1980.

The jet stream continues to fluctuate a tremendous amount, allowing big swings in temperature from cold to warm. The winter was running average in terms of snow and cold, but during the remainder of the month that average will be pushed into the warm and lack of snow categories, respectively.

After a cold day Saturday, including a chilly, but dry night for the Patriots' playoff game in Foxborough, temperatures start to once again warm. Highs Sunday are average for January, but then become warmer than average for Monday and stay that way next week.

The rest of January likely sees warm air winning out over cold. I also don't see any more snowstorms in sight for the month. Of course this can change very quickly. Predicting a forecast for 16 days isn't reliable, but the pattern is so strong right now, there is high confidence in the warmth for 10 days and moderate confidence thereafter.

Winter sports enthusiasts take heart -- there are also signs of a colder and snowier February.

After a brief cool-down this weekend, temperatures once again turn warm. (Courtesy NOAA in Taunton)

Friday: Mainly sunny and breezy. Morning highs in the low 40s, but falling during the afternoon to below freezing by 6 p.m.

Friday Night: Clear and cold. Lows 7-14.

Saturday: Lots of sunshine, more clouds south of Boston. Highs 27-33.

Sunday: Sunny. Highs in the low- to mid-30s.

Monday: Mainly sunny and seasonable. Highs 35-40.

Tuesday: Lots of clouds and mild. Highs in the mid-40s.