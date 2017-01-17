Forecast: Mixed Bag Of Precipitation Coming Tonight

A storm is coming later today with a wide variety of precipitation. This morning is dry, while this evening turns wet and messy depending on where you are.

The GIF below shows precipitation moving into the area later this afternoon and evening. The green represents rain, with the pink being the mixed bag of snow, sleet and freezing rain.

Rain moves into coastal areas during the afternoon and evening with a mixed bag well inland. (Courtesy WeatherBell)

This is an inland messy mix and coastal rainstorm. Warm air off the ocean will keep the coastal plain from seeing much, if any, frozen precipitation. You will notice the clouds increasing and thickening today. The clouds will come in from the west and some will actually come in off the ocean. This is an indication of the easterly flow that will keep it milder along the coast.

Precipitation arrives between 3 and 6 p.m. and those of you who head west and north during the tail end of the commute may experience some slick driving at that time.

This isn't a big storm at all. My accumulation map below has a coating to an inch around the Route 128 belt. There's a small chance Boston gets a brief period of snow this evening when the precipitation comes down hard and there could be some snow showers when it ends tomorrow late morning and into the afternoon. However, my expectation is for bare ground around Boston and all of the immediate coast.

The most snow will fall in the higher elevations of Worcester and Franklin counties. (Dave Epstein/WBUR)

The weather remains on the cloudier side for tomorrow as the storm slowly pulls out to sea and then it looks quite and somewhat mild for this time of year into the weekend. This includes Sunday, when the Patriots have their playoff game. Highs on Sunday reach into the lower to middle 40s.

Today: Clouding up. Rain along the coast and mixed precipitation of snow, sleet and freezing rain inland late in the day and at night. Highs 38-42

Tonight: Rain along the coast, mixed precipitation inland and snow up toward New Hampshire. Lows 32-38.

Wednesday: Rain ending, then cloudy. Highs 35-40.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, some breaks. Highs 39-44.

Friday through Sunday: Mainly sunny and dry. Lower to mid 40s in the afternoon.