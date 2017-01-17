close

Facing Reelection Challenge, Walsh To Give State Of The City Speech

January 17, 2017
By WBUR Newsroom
Boston Mayor Marty Walsh, in 2015 (Jesse Costa/WBUR)
Boston Mayor Marty Walsh, in 2015 (Jesse Costa/WBUR)

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh is set to give his annual State of the City address Tuesday evening.

Walsh faces reelection later this year.

The speech comes days after City Councilor Tito Jackson announced he is challenging Walsh for the mayoralty.

Walsh dedicated much of his last State of the City, in 2016, to challenges facing the city's public schools.

The mayor will deliver the remarks from Symphony Hall. We'll have live coverage — both on air and online — beginning at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

