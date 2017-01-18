Forecast: Raw And Damp Today, No Cold Or Snowy Weather Ahead

Warm air prevented any snow or ice from occurring across much of the area, but there was some snow overnight north and west of Route 495.

It's a raw and rather uncomfortable morning with leftover showers of both rain and snow. The slippery spots are confined to areas that did receive frozen precipitation, including the northern parts of Worcester, Middlesex and Franklin Counties.

Snowfall totals haven't been very impressive, ranging from 1-3 inches across the northern section of the area. More reports will filter in during the day, but areas did not see any accumulation surprises.

An onshore flow will keep the dampness in the air throughout the day, and there will be a raw breeze, especially along the coastline.

Tonight temperatures fall to about the freezing mark. This could bring about some patchy black ice for Thursday morning before temperatures rise into the 40s. There won't be more than some drizzle or a spot shower tonight.

Highs Thursday will continue to be mild for January. (Courtesy NOAA)

We remain storm-free through the weekend with high pressure building into the area. Clouds will also be part of the overall sky picture.

A bit of cooler air arrives later this weekend. The lows won't be anything noteworthy, but if you are headed to Foxborough for the Patriots game temperatures will be just under 40 degrees. Roads will be dry.

You might be wondering if winter still has any punches left. The answer is of course it likely does, and there will be somewhat of a pattern change late this month or early next month with more cold air and the chance for storminess ahead. Enjoy the break from snow.

You can follow my updates on Twitter @growingwisdom

__

Wednesday: Rain ending, then cloudy. Highs 35-40.

Wednesday Night: A few spot showers or drizzle. Lows just under freezing.

Thursday: Early slippery spots. Mostly cloudy, some developing sunshine. Highs 40-47.

Friday: Partly sunny and mild. Highs in the lower to mid-40s.

Saturday: Blend of clouds and sun, still no cold air. Highs in the mid- to upper 40s.

Sunday: Sun and clouds, cooler. Highs approaching 40.