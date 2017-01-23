Forecast: Windy And Wet Nor'easter Ramps Up This Afternoon

Energy in the upper layers of the atmosphere is currently spinning northward along the mid-Atlantic coastline poised to continue the development of a windswept rainstorm later today and into the first part of Tuesday.

While roads my be damp this morning, we will have to wait until sunset and even after that for the heaviest rain to arrive. The core of the storm will actually occur overnight, and the first part of Tuesday, when downpours bring over an inch and perhaps more than 2 inches of rain to parts of the area.

Look for the heaviest rain along the coastline from this upcoming storm. (Courtesy NOAA)

Winds are going to continue to increase throughout the day and this evening, reaching their peak about midnight. Thereafter, the wind continues to howl before subsiding during Tuesday morning. Wind advisories are up for most of southern New England with high wind warnings posted along the coastline, excluding Boston Harbor.

The lack of cold air across the northeast means this nor'easter is wet, not white. However, storms this intense can pull down some cold air from above, and we will likely see some wet snowflakes and sleet pellets mixing into the rain.

There might be a coating up to 2 inches of sleet with some freezing rain, too, across northern Worcester and Franklin Counties. This could also be the case in far northern Middlesex County as well as the southern part of New Hampshire. If you are driving in these areas Monday night be aware of the possibility driving conditions may change rapidly.

Flood watches are posted for eastern Massachusetts. This is for street flooding, basement flooding and perhaps some small stream flooding. There is also a high wind warning posted for Cape Cod and the Islands as well as the south and north shores. Boston isn't included in this warning.

We have a coastal flood advisory posted during high tide Tuesday. Any coastal flooding will be minor.

As the storm moves to the northeast Tuesday night the rain will end, but the evening looks quite wet. The air behind the storm isn't very cold. We can expect above-average temperatures the rest of the workweek.

Monday: Cloudy with some mist, drizzle or a few showers before a steady rain develops late in the day. Highs in the upper 30s.

Monday Night: Rain and wind. Some mixture of sleet and snow early in the evening. Lows in the mid- to upper 30s.

Tuesday: Morning rain ends, then cloudy. Highs 43-48.

Wednesday: Sun and clouds. Highs 45-50.

Thursday: Mostly sunny and pleasant. Highs in the mid- to upper 40s.

Friday: Mostly sunny and seasonable. Highs around 40.