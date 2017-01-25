Forecast: Clearing And Mild Today, Turning Cooler This Weekend

Yesterday's rain and sleet are mostly over this morning, and I am expecting clearing skies this afternoon. A storm system, which brought rain and wind to the area, is now heading out to sea.

Behind it a flow of drier, unseasonably mild air will ensue. As sunshine breaks through the clouds this afternoon, temperatures will rise into the upper 40s with some areas reaching near or exceeding 50 degrees.

A frontal system will pass the area Thursday ushering in colder and drier air. There might be a few showers with the transition into the colder air Thursday, but, in general, this will be a mainly dry day.

Behind this front a flow of Canadian air will take over. This brings about a return to colder air and gives the ground an opportunity to once again freeze. The recent warmth has brought out the pussy willows, and they are opening already.

High pressure is going to remain in control through the upcoming weekend. Temperatures will trend colder during this period, but it won't be colder than average for the final days of January.

Although it does trend colder this weekend, I don't see any major snow events on the horizon. This winter, variability has been the story. After a seasonably cold December, January began the same way. However, over the past few weeks much of the month has seen above-average temperatures and below-average snowfall. Indeed, even when a storm has taken a favorable track for snow, there hasn't been enough cold air for the precipitation to fall as snow.

The longer range models do offer snow lovers some hope as February is looking snowier and colder than January. This likely continues into the start of March as well. Obviously, these types of long-range forecasts can change a lot.

Temperatures Wednesday afternoon will be above average for late January. (Courtesy NOAA)

You can follow my weather updates on Twitter at @growingwisdom

Wednesday: Early clouds, then a blend of sun and clouds. Highs 45-50.

Wednesday Night: An increase in clouds late at night. Not very cold. Lows 33-38.

Thursday: Clouds may yield a few showers. Still mild. Highs in the mid- to upper 40s.

Friday: Partly sunny and cooler. Highs around 40.

Saturday: Colder, but with sunshine. Highs in the mid- to upper 30s.

Sunday: Partly sunny and chilly. Highs in the mid- to upper 30s.