Forecast: A Few Showers Today, And A Cold Front Comes This Weekend

The weather hasn't been very wintry as of late.

Despite a few inches of sleet Monday night, snowfall has been rather sparse. It's been over two weeks since the Boston area received an inch or more of snow. However, Boston has so far only received about 2 inches below typical winter snow averages. We will continue to fall further into a snowfall deficit into the first week of February, but the pattern may change around week two of next month.

In our immediate future, a cold front is passing the region today. Behind this front, colder and drier air will follow. As the front approaches a few showers will fall, but there won't be a widespread soaking rain.

On Friday and until the first part of next week, our weather is controlled by high pressure from Canada. This means temperatures return to levels more typical of January. This also means the dry air keeps any major weather systems from affecting southern New England.

This weekend, afternoon readings will be around 40 or just under that mark. A reinforcing shot of cold air drops temperatures close to freezing Monday, which should be the coldest day of the next seven.

Highs Saturday reach near 40 degrees in the afternoon. (Courtesy NOAA)

A slow recovery brings readings back toward 40 degrees by the middle of the week. There will create a risk for some rain or snow sometime in the middle of next week, but presently, any precipitation that occurs would be just a small weather event.

You can follow my weather updates on Twitter at @growingwisdom

Thursday: Clouds may yield a few showers. Still mild. Highs in the mid- to upper 40s.

Thursday Night: Clearing and colder. Lows 28-34.

Friday: Partly sunny and cooler. Highs around 40.

Saturday: Colder, but with sunshine. Highs in the mid- to upper 30s.

Sunday: Partly sunny and chilly. Highs in the mid- to upper 30s.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs 31-36.