Forecast: The Weekend Is Colder, A Bit Windy, But Dry

For January, the weather pattern continues to be largely tranquil into this weekend. This is good news for anyone who wants to drive around, get in a run or a round of winter golf.

However, a colder pattern and some wind will also be present this weekend. Today's northwest winds will certainly be noticeable and bring an added chill to the air. The wind will still be a factor on Saturday, along with cool air.

Although readings will be over 10 degrees cooler than Thursday, readings around the 40-degree mark are still above average. Temperatures average about 36 in Boston and a subfreezing 31 in Worcester. All over New England, many places will still be averaging a few degrees above seasonal norms.

There will be the chance for a few snow showers in the Berkshires this weekend, as well as parts of northern New England. If you are headed north to go skiing, be aware there could be some significant snow.

Some of the higher elevations of Vermont could see over 6 inches of snow by Sunday. (Courtesy NOAA)

Elsewhere the weather will feature a mix of sun and clouds. High pressure from Canada and a northwest flow keep storms to our south and out to sea. This means there will be no travel issues around southern New England, with the exception of the snow showers in the Berkshires.

Next week also features dry weather with seasonably chilly temperatures. Have a great weekend.

Friday: Partly sunny and cooler. Highs around 40.

Friday Night: Some clouds. Lows 22-30.

Saturday: Colder, but with sunshine. Highs in the mid- to upper 30s.

Sunday: Partly sunny and chilly. Highs in the mid- to upper 30s.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs 31-36.

Tuesday: Mainly sunny. Highs in the mid- to upper 30s.