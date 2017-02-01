Forecast: Tranquil Weather Resumes Through The Weekend

For snow lovers, Tuesday night's snow was certainly disappointing.

The amount of of moisture in the snow event was underwhelming. Most places received 1 to 3 inches, and while a few spots well south of Boston did get around 4 inches, that wasn't common. The system then moved up into Maine where it is still snowing this morning.

Highs today will once again be above seasonal averages. (Courtesy NOAA)

It's not cold behind the snow. Actually our first day of February features temperatures more like the end of the month. You will notice some melting today along with the ever-growing strength of the mid- to late winter sun.

It does turn cold tomorrow and through the weekend. Early it looked like a storm might affect us Monday. The trend has been for the storm to affect us less and less, but I will still be watching the models to see how it plays out.

The pattern is more winter-like than much of last month, but certainly not very stormy. Remember, while the drought has improved, we are still in one, and I suspect that is part of the reason for less snow than usual.

Daylight is now increasing by over two minutes each day — nearly 20 minutes in a week. The atmosphere will respond this month with higher temperatures coming. The increase in solar activity also means a bigger contrast between air masses. While I don't see an big storms in sight, let's not write the winter off just yet.

Wednesday: Skies will become partly sunny. Not too cold. Highs 37-44.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows in the 20s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs 31-36.

Friday: Mainly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

Saturday: Generally sunny and cold. Highs around 30.

Sunday: Sunshine with some clouds later in the afternoon. Highs 31-36.