Shot Fired Inside Boston Public Schools Administration Building

February 01, 2017
By Allison Manning
A 2016 file photo of the Bruce Bolling Municipal Building, home of the Boston School Department in Dudley Square. (Jesse Costa/WBUR)closemore
A 2016 file photo of the Bruce Bolling Municipal Building, home of the Boston School Department in Dudley Square. (Jesse Costa/WBUR)

A fight between two young men led to the firing of a gun inside the Boston Public Schools headquarters in Dudley Square around 9:20 this morning, police said.

Nobody was injured in the shooting inside the Bruce Bolling building, according to Boston police officer Rachel McGuire.

The two young men got in a fight, and one of them pulled out a gun, McGuire said. During the struggle, one shot was fired.

Bystanders separated the boys, she said. The suspect with the gun is in custody.

Police have not released the name or age of the suspect. It's unclear why the boys were inside the building, which houses school administrators.

Allison Manning News Writer, Morning Edition

More…

