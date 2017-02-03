closeDonate

Judge To Decide On Extending Boston Court Restraining Order On Trump's Travel Ban04:25

February 03, 2017
By David Boeri
The future of one of the court orders that blocks portions of President Trump's travel ban order could be decided Friday.

A ruling by two Boston federal judges blocked enforcement of a ban on non-citizen travelers from seven majority-Muslim countries.

The American Civil Liberties Union and Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey on Friday are asking for an extension of that restraining order.

WBUR reporter David Boeri joined Morning Edition from federal court to explain the legal issues surrounding the case.

David Boeri Senior Reporter
David Boeri is a senior reporter at WBUR.

