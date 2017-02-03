Carjack Killer Sampson Is Formally Sentenced To Death

Convicted spree killer Gary Lee Sampson is going back to death row.

After a brief outburst when Sampson screamed obscenities at the judge in Boston federal court, the judge on Friday formally imposed a death penalty sentence.

A jury last month gave Sampson the death penalty for one of two carjack killings he committed in separate incidents in 2001.

Sampson had previously been sentenced to death in 2003, but that verdict was overturned after juror misconduct was discovered.

Defense attorneys had asked the judge to set aside the death penalty and give Sampson life in prison instead.