closeDonate

wbur

Current ChannelLive: Here & Now
Play
15sRepeatPlay15sForward
/00:00Playing Live
Close

WBUR News

Support the news

Carjack Killer Sampson Is Formally Sentenced To Death

February 03, 2017
By WBUR Newsroom
Share
In this 2004 file photo, Gary Lee Sampson, center, is escorted into Hillsborough County Superior Court in Nashua, New Hampshire. (Jim Cole/AP)closemore
In this 2004 file photo, Gary Lee Sampson, center, is escorted into Hillsborough County Superior Court in Nashua, New Hampshire. (Jim Cole/AP)

Convicted spree killer Gary Lee Sampson is going back to death row.

After a brief outburst when Sampson screamed obscenities at the judge in Boston federal court, the judge on Friday formally imposed a death penalty sentence.

A jury last month gave Sampson the death penalty for one of two carjack killings he committed in separate incidents in 2001.

Sampson had previously been sentenced to death in 2003, but that verdict was overturned after juror misconduct was discovered.

Defense attorneys had asked the judge to set aside the death penalty and give Sampson life in prison instead.

Earlier:

+Join the discussion
Share

Support the news

Next Up

Where to now?

More WBUR News or Explore Audio.