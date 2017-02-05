A sporting contest of local interest takes place in Houston Sunday night.

Perhaps you're aware?

The New England Patriots face off against the Atlanta Falcons in the Super Bowl.

The Falcons have made it to the championship once, and lost.

For the Patriots, this is an NFL record ninth Super Bowl appearance. The Pats have picked up the Lombardi trophy four times. All of those wins have been with coach Bill Belichick and quarterback Tom Brady.

Offering a Falcons' eye view of the game, Atlanta Journal Constitution Sports Columnist Mark Bradley joined WBUR's Weekend Edition Sunday.