Some Boston Globe subscribers in Florida woke up to a surprise Monday morning. Early editions of the paper ran a front page suggesting the Patriots had lost, featuring the headline "A Bitter End" above a photo of Tom Brady crouched over in defeat.

One of those papers ended up in the hands of Bernie Munro, president of the South West Florida chapter of the New England Patriots fan club. Munro joined WBUR's All Things Considered to discuss it.