Forecast: It'll Feel Like Spring Today — But A Big Snowstorm Likely Comes Thursday

Cold air that has filtered in from Maine overnight is creating freezing conditions this morning. It's very icy, so be careful while driving on your way into work or while walking early today.

Late this morning, temperatures will be milder. You may wonder how there can be so much snow in the forecast for tomorrow.

Living in New England, we quickly learn one day's weather does not predict the next. Today is a treat. Temperatures this afternoon — after a quick morning shower — will reach into the lower 50s. And, if there is enough sunshine, I can see some areas headed for 60 degrees over southeastern Mass. This will melt nearly all the snow that fell Tuesday and bring about a brief feeling of spring.

Don't be lulled into a false sense of complacency, however, and move your snowblower to the back of the garage. You'll need it. A cold front will pass the region this evening and usher in a frigid air mass. This sets the stage for a wave of low pressure to develop along the front, bringing a period of heavy snow Thursday.

While the ground will briefly warm today, the heavy snow will quickly accumulate, and any snow that does melt at the very start of the storm will form a layer of ice beneath the snow.

Snow begins early tomorrow and lasts into the evening. The core of the storm will likely last from mid-morning until around sunset. There will be lighter accumulation before and after the heaviest falls.

Transportation delays are likely throughout Thursday. At Logan, these delays could last until early Friday.

The map below, detailing the likely range of potential snowfall, is subject to change based on new data today. If the storm stays further out to sea, these numbers will go down. If not, a stronger storm could bring accumulation totals closer to the higher end of the estimations below.

There will be heavy snowfall throughout Thursday. (Dave Epstein/WBUR)

I don't expect major coastal flooding, but there could be some flooding during the middle of the morning Thursday and again mid-evening Thursday. Because the storm is moving so quickly flooding issues aren't likely to be severe.

In Boston and points west and north, snow will be on the lighter side in terms of weight. Over southeastern Mass., the snow will be heavier and wetter, especially in the earlier hours. The storm may start as a mix of snow and rain before temperatures cool to below freezing.

Friday brings colder and sunny weather. It will be a good day for skiing or using those cross country skies you got for Christmas.

Wednesday: Early showers, then clouds with developing periods of sunshine. Highs 51-57.

Tonight: Clouding up. Lows in the 20s.

Thursday: Heavy snow developing early and lasting most of the day. Rain changing to snow over Cape Cod. Temperatures falling to the 20s.

Friday: Sunshine and clouds. Highs in the low to mid-20s.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. A few snow showers possible. Highs 31-38.

Sunday: Lots of clouds, some rain or snow showers possible. Highs 35-40.