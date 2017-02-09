Boston Police Make Arrest In Shooting Of 9-Year-Old Girl In Roxbury

Boston police have arrested a man they say shot and paralyzed a 9-year-old girl playing on a city playground.

Police on Wednesday said they arrested 27-year-old Dominique Jerard Finch in connection with the shooting in October in the city's Roxbury neighborhood. The girl was outside with adults at about 1 a.m.

Finch, of Dorchester, is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday on charges including assault with intent to murder and aggravated assault and battery. He was in custody and it was not clear if he had a lawyer.

Police previously called the gunfire "indiscriminate."

Boston Police Commissioner William Evans says the investigation was hindered by uncooperative witnesses, and police instead relied on ballistic evidence, surveillance images and GPS evidence.