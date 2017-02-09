Support the news
The debate about immigration and the Trump administration's temporary travel ban has some new U.S. citizens feeling a sense of relief after their recent naturalization ceremony.
More than 200 people from nearly 60 countries took their citizenship oaths on Wednesday at the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum in Boston.
WBUR's Simón Rios spoke with some of the new citizens.
This story aired on February 9, 2017.
Simón Rios Reporter
Simón Rios is a reporter in WBUR's newsroom. He joined the station after two years at The Standard-Times in New Bedford, where he cut his teeth covering immigration and business.
