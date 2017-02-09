closeDonate

wbur

Current ChannelLive: Morning Edition
Play
15sRepeatPlay15sForward
/00:00Playing Live
Close

WBUR News

Support the news

As Immigrants In Boston Take Citizenship Oaths, Many Feel Greater 'Sense Of Security'02:13

Play
February 09, 2017
By Simón Rios
Share
A man receives his certificate of citizenship at a ceremony at John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum on Wednesday. (Jesse Costa/WBUR)closemore
A man receives his certificate of citizenship at a ceremony at John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum on Wednesday. (Jesse Costa/WBUR)

The debate about immigration and the Trump administration's temporary travel ban has some new U.S. citizens feeling a sense of relief after their recent naturalization ceremony.

More than 200 people from nearly 60 countries took their citizenship oaths on Wednesday at the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum in Boston.

WBUR's Simón Rios spoke with some of the new citizens.

This story aired on February 9, 2017.

Related:

Simón Rios Reporter
Simón Rios is a reporter in WBUR's newsroom. He joined the station after two years at The Standard-Times in New Bedford, where he cut his teeth covering immigration and business.

More…

+Join the discussion
Share

Support the news

Next Up

Where to now?

More WBUR News or Explore Audio.