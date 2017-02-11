Forecast: Large Ocean Storm Brings Wind, Snow Sunday Into Monday

A very complex and difficult forecast is unfolding for the second part of the weekend. After 1 to 3 inches of snow overnight Saturday, skies will remain generally cloudy throughout the day with no precipitation. Temperatures will be in the 30s and, in spite of no sunshine, it will be a great day to get out and enjoy the fresh snow cover. This is the time to use your cross country skis, snowshoes and even take a ride on the snowmobile.

Another storm will move down from the north and hit the coastline Sunday. As it reaches the ocean it will explode into a large and intense ocean storm. Meteorologists call this rapid intensification "bombogenesis." We use this word when storms are going to undergo very rapid strengthening. These types of situations often produce a lot of wind and very sharp gradients of snowfall ranges.

A coastal storm will undergo rapid intensification Sunday night into Monday. (Courtesy Tropical Tidbits)

Areas around southern Maine will see up to 2 feet of snow from this storm with areas south of Boston only receiving a few inches. A wobble of 10 to 20 miles of the storm, or a slight variation in the timing of the strengthening can have large impacts to our forecast.

The map below shows how much snow I am expecting in southern New England. Notice the possibility of as much as 8 inches is very close to Boston — but so is the possibility of just a few inches. In other words, expect the unexpected and look for updates during the day.

A wide range of snowfall totals is expected Sunday into Monday. (Dave Epstein/WBUR)

The heaviest of the snow will fall Sunday afternoon and evening and into the first half of Monday. Some area schools will likely be closed for a third day in a row. I expect the snow to end early to mid-afternoon on Monday.

Precipitation type is an issue. Along the coastline, including Boston, rain will fall before a change to snow Sunday night or early Monday. The timing of this will need to be refined later Saturday. When the changeover occurs will be a big determining factor in total snowfall.

Present Timing Of Rain And Snow

4 a.m Sunday - 9 a.m. Sunday: Some freezing drizzle or snow. Watch for slick spots. 9 a.m. Sunday - 2 p.m. Sunday: Spotty snow inland, rain or snow at coast. Little accumulation. 2 p.m. Sunday - 7 p.m. Sunday: Precipitation becomes steadier. Snow inland, rain or rain and snow at coast. 7 p.m. Sunday - 2 a.m. Monday: Snow inland, rain and mixed rain and snow at the coast. 2 a.m Monday - 11 a.m. Monday: Snow inland, rain changes to snow at coast. This is when Boston receives most of the snow. Beyond 11 a.m. Monday: Windy with scattered snow showers along the coast.

Winds will also be a big player in this storm. Scattered power outages are likely, especially along the coast and the Cape and the Islands where winds could gust over 60 miles per hour. Inland areas will see strong winds as well.

Winds will be very strong late Sunday night and Monday. (Dave Epstein/WBUR)

The weather is calmer Tuesday with the chance of snow showers Wednesday, but this doesn't look like a big event.

You can follow my updates on Twitter at @growingwisdom

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Highs 33-38.

Saturday Night: Cloudy, some spotty freezing drizzle possible and could cause icy roads. Lows 23-30.

Sunday: Snow redeveloping during the second part of the day. Rain along the coast. Rain-snow line will fluctuate. Not much accumulation during the afternoon. Highs 35-40.

Sunday Night: Rain changing to snow at the coast. Snow inland. Lows 28-33.

Monday: Snow ending after overnight snow and mixed snow and rain. Highs in the 30s.

Tuesday: Clearing and seasonable. Highs 35-40.