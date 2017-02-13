Mass. Residents Contend With Wet Snow As Winds Pick Up

Massachusetts residents are digging out Monday morning after a winter snowstorm that kicked off late Sunday morning.

As the storm wound down across the state, the region seemed to be spared the worst of its strength as it moved east and brought its most intense weather out onto the ocean. However, drivers are encouraged to travel slowly as roads may be slippery due to the heavy, wet snow.

Tina Fuller, 60, behind center, walks past a snowman and a person walking a dog on Sunday in Waltham. (Steven Senne/AP)

The state has approximately 3,000 plows and trucks treating the roads on Monday. State Highway Administrator Tom Tinlin said traffic on highways, including on the Massachusetts Turnpike, was moving steadily, helped by fewer a.m. commuters.

Some roads, especially north of the city, were slick with slush and snow earlier this morning, he said, adding that he hopes as temperatures warm up Monday, the expressways may dry a bit. He added, however, that salt crews will continue to work throughout the day to prepare for any remaining slickness as wet spots will likely freeze overnight.

"We're always encouraging folks during events like this, you know, it is still an active response. You have 3,000 [pieces] of equipment — that's a lot going on on our state roadways," Tinlin said. "So if folks, can get a later start — better yet, work from home — if they have to travel, taking public transportation will only continue to allow us to do the job that we need to do."

Two Boston University Students peer out from the side of a snow bank as the attempt to cross the BU Bridge road at Commonwealth Ave. (Jesse Costa/WBUR)

On Sunday, Gov. Charlie Baker told non-emergency state employees to delay the start to their work week and come in at 11 a.m. on Monday. He urged commuters to take extra care, particularly if they're driving into the city from points north.

WBUR's meteorologist David Epstein reports that though some places may see an additional dusting to 2 inches of snow Monday, very strong winds will be the most significant weather issue as skies clear in the afternoon.

A high wind warning is in effect until 7 p.m. for Boston, the South Shore and the Cape and the Islands. Gusts are expected to reach up to 60 mph, especially near the coast. Winds are expected to increase throughout the morning, peaking in the late afternoon or early evening, Epstein reports.

Epstein added that the combination of wet snow with intense gusts is likely to be behind power outages across the region.

As of 7:30 a.m., more than 2,000 customers across eastern Massachusetts have lost power due to the storm. The utility company Eversource showed on its map more than 2,000 outages across the area, mostly in Woburn, Lexington and Bedford; a small portion of Boston customers are also experiencing issues. National Grid reported about 85 customers are without power.

A student waits for a Green Line train on Commonwealth Ave. at the Boston University Central stop. (Jesse Costa/WBUR)

MBTA Chief Administrator Brian Shortsleeve said the T took several steps overnight to ensure the rails would not run into major issues.

"We ran anti-icing trains all night, third rail heaters. We ran the subway trains through the evening, and so far this morning, the service is running smoothly," Shortsleeve said Monday. "We're running peak service — which is our typical rush hour — and both the commuter rail and the subway are running smoothly.

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh told Morning Edition about 350 pieces of equipment were out cleaning up the snow Monday. He said most city streets have been largely cleaned up, but asked people to be patient. The city's snow emergency parking ban was lifted at 8 a.m.

"It was a little bit of a strange storm. We never really got the full hit, but it also didn't stop snowing," Walsh said.

He added that the snow, thus far, has not been a major strain on the city's snow removal budget — but that he's hopeful spring will come soon.

Pedestrians should also move cautiously as sidewalks in many places may be covered in snow, ice and slush.

Schools are closed in Boston, Worcester and many other communities. A complete list of closings and delays in available from WCVB-TV here. Walsh said Boston Public Schools will be open Tuesday.

With reporting from WBUR's Jack Lepiarz, Lisa Creamer, Allison Manning and Kassandra Sundt.