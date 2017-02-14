Forecast: A Much More Tranquil Day Before A Little Light Snow Wednesday

Yesterday's snowstorm has since relinquished its grip on southern New England. Today will be a bright, sunny day with chilly temperatures. It will be a pretty typical day for mid-February.

A new weather system approaches Wednesday with some light snow or a mix of rain and snow south of Boston.

While this weather system will bring some precipitation to the area, it will be light. I only expect a coating to an inch or 2 of snow.

Across northern New England there will be a plowable snowstorm and parts of northeastern Massachusetts could see an extra inch or 2 beyond what Boston gets.

Some light snow Wednesday may leave roads a bit slick during the morning commute. (Courtesy/NOAA)

After Wednesday's weather event, things turn very nice for the weekend and beyond. With all the snow across the area and relatively mild air, this year's school vacation week will be stellar for skiing and other winter activities.

While it's way too early to write off winter, we are going to enjoy a prolonged stretch of snow-free weather that will allow the snowbanks to begin shrinking. Next week, the added light and strength of the sun will also significantly reduce the snowpack.

Tuesday: Sunshine and cold. Highs 32-36.

Tuesday Night: Clouding up. Lows 21-28.

Wednesday: A period of light snow or rain showers south of Boston. Up to 2 inches of snow. Highs in the 30s.

Thursday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs 34-38.

Friday: Mainly sunny. Highs 32-37.

Saturday: Sunshine. Highs 35-40.

Sunday: Still sunny and pleasant. Highs 38-44.