Forecast: Some Roads Are Icy, But Snow, Rain Or Mixed Precipitation Ends This Morning

February 16, 2017
By David Epstein
A period snow and rain overnight has left some areas with a coating to a few inches of snow. Where temperatures have fallen below freezing, roads are also slick.

Any snow will come to an end this morning.

This afternoon, there could be some breaks of sunshine, but there will still be a lot of clouds. This is the last in a series of storms for a while — but not the last storm for the winter.

This weekend and much of school vacation week is looking just great with seasonable or even above-average temperatures. There are also no threats of snow, either.

Today's event has been caused by a low pressure system moving out to sea and becoming stronger at the same time. A piece of that storm's energy rotated around it, through Maine and into southern New England overnight.

Low pressure -- as well as the snow, rain or a mixture of the two it brought with it -- moves south through New England this morning. (Courtesy Weatherbell Analytics)
The storm will continue to move south and east of the area today as sunshine returns for the end of the week and the weekend.

You can follow my updates on Twitter at @growingwisdom

Thursday: Early snow, then partly to mostly cloudy. Highs 34-38.

Friday: Mainly sunny. Highs 32-37.

Saturday: Sunshine. Highs 35-42.

Sunday: Still sunny and pleasant. Highs 48-52.

Monday: More sunshine, still mild. Highs 43-46.

David Epstein Meteorologist
David Epstein is WBUR's meteorologist.

