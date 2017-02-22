Forecast: Possible Record Warmth Later This Week

I was looking at some average temperatures for February last night, and it's worth noting again that February — like all other months — continues to get warmer with each passing decade.

This year, February once again is going to average warmer than the past 30 years, it's just a matter of whether we make it into the top 10 warmest February's or not.

Regardless, the second half of these four weeks will be noteworthy for rapid snow melt and mild air. After a cold and snowy start, February has turned out to be more like spring than the final month of meteorological winter.

This morning a front has crossed the area along with some light precipitation. Clouds will depart, however, leaving the region with another mostly sunny day. Highs will reach the 50s, and these temperatures will be more like the averages typically felt in the second week of April.

It gets even warmer on Thursday. The only question is: just how warm will the day be? If winds stay more out of the west and we get a lot of sunshine, I can see temperatures reaching near the record high of 65 degrees in Boston.

However, there is also a chance clouds and some air from the cold ocean keep temperatures just under 60 degrees, especially along the coast. Either way, I am splitting hairs. It's going to feel like May and much, if not all, of your snow will be disappearing.

Many areas will reach the 60s on Thursday.

A cool front knocks temperatures back to the upper 40s and 50s for Friday before a resurgence of mild air arrives Saturday. This time the warm air will also have some showers, especially later in the day and overnight. Colder, but still not even seasonably cold air, arrives at the end of the weekend and for early next week.

Wednesday: Early clouds then partial sunshine. Highs 51-56.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, patchy fog. Lows 32-38.

Thursday: Clouds and then some sunny periods. Very pleasant. Highs 58-68.

Friday: More sunshine then clouds increasing still mild. Highs around 48-55.

Saturday: A few showers by the end of the day. Maybe nighttime thunder. Mild. Highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Sunday: Becoming mostly sunny and cooler. Highs 41-45.