19-Year-Old Shot, Killed In Roxbury Near Dudley Square

February 22, 2017
By Lisa Creamer
A 19-year-old man was shot and killed in Boston's Roxbury neighborhood near Dudley Square Tuesday evening, Boston police said.

At around 5:10 p.m., officers responded to a call about a shooting by the intersection of Dudley and Albion streets and discovered the victim.

The victim, who has not been identified, was taken to an area hospital where he was later pronounced dead, police said in a statement.

The department is investigating the shooting and urge anyone with information to contact homicide detectives at 617-343-4470.

Lisa Creamer Digital Producer
Lisa Creamer is a digital producer at WBUR.

