Forecast: Near-Record Warmth Today Before Cold Snap Comes This Weekend

After a few overnight rain showers another round of really mild air is in store for Boston on the first day of March.

When folks say March comes in like a lion I am not sure they are talking about thunderstorms. Regardless, that's what today's forecast shows we're getting.

There are two chances of storms today. The first comes in the early to mid- afternoon. Later, during the late afternoon following sundown, there could be another batch of thunderstorms and showers. Just like during the summer, you might miss both of these chances, or if you are in the right spot you could get wet twice.

After morning showers, another round of showers and embedded thunderstorms is likely. (Courtesy WeatherBell Analytics)

The biggest risk for severe weather is west of Route 495. As you get closer to the coast, storms there could also bring gusty winds and frequent lightning.

Overnight skies will clear, and temperatures will remain relatively mild. Tomorrow starts near 50 before falling in the afternoon as wind gusts pick up.

The coldest air we've seen in quite a while arrives this weekend. Temperatures will stay in the 20s most of Saturday and overnight lows will reach the lower teens. This is arctic air, and it will also be very dry. If you have turned off your humidifier you might want to put it back on once again, at least for the weekend.

The cold air doesn't last long. After a very chilly Sunday morning, highs rebound above freezing and near 40 by the afternoon. Then, temperatures are back to the 40s for early next week.

Wednesday: Breezy and mild with near record highs in the mid-60s. Scattered showers and thunderstorms some of which could be strong with damaging winds.

Wednesday Night: Mild with a period of showers or rain early. Lows 42-48.

Thursday: Mostly sunny and mild. Highs near 52, falling during the day.

Friday: Partly to mostly sunny and colder. Highs 36-41.

Saturday: Sunny and cold. Highs 30-35.

Sunday: Sunny and not as cold. Highs nearing 40.