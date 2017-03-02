Forecast: Very Windy And Growing Much Colder Throughout The Day

A cold front passed through the region with little fanfare overnight.

This front has ushered in colder air, but it won't be noticeable until much later today. That said, the morning will certainly be the warmest part of the day as temperatures drop.

When cold or warm air moves into an area, meteorologists call it advection. Today we have strong cold air advection that is so strong it will overcome the sun's heating. Typically, temperatures rise during the day as the sun heats the ground and the ground heats the air, but today the cold air will negate that process and leave us with falling temperatures.

I put together a loop of air temperatures over the next 24 hours starting this morning and going through until Friday morning. Notice the 32-degree line in red moving south as our readings fall into the 20s.

Cold air advection brings falling temperatures today. (Courtesy Tropical Tidbits)

Wind chills are going to once again become a factor. This morning they will be in the 30s, but when you come home they will be in the 20s, and by morning, in the teens and single digits. The message here is to grab the winter coat again and put those thoughts of spring away for a while.

The weekend is going to be dry and cold. Saturday's highs won't break freezing, and Sunday morning will be the coldest day in weeks. Boston could fall under 15 degrees, a stark contrast to the 70-degree weather we had less than a week ago.

The cold won't last. By early next week it's back the 40s and lower 50s. There are even 60s in the extended forecast. One issue is there won't be any significant rainfall. Remember, March is our wettest month. A dry March almost assuredly would bring drought at least for the first part of spring.

Thursday: High wind warning. Gusty northwest winds. Windy and mostly sunny. Mild early with highs near 50, then falling throughout the day.

Thursday Night: Blustery and cold. Lows in the low to mid-20s.

Friday: Partly to mostly sunny and colder. Cloudy towards Cape Cod. Highs 36-41.

Saturday: Sunny and cold. Highs 26-32.

Sunday: Sunny and not as cold. Highs nearing 40.

Monday: Mostly sunny and milder. Highs 45-50.