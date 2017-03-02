High Winds Bring Power Outages Throughout Mass. Thursday

Tens of thousands of customers in the state are seeing power outages Thursday as high winds spread throughout the area.

Almost 45,000 customers in the state were without power a little after 2:00 p.m., according to the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency's outage map.

The worst of those outages were in the towns of Ashby and Townsend in Middlesex county where 100 percent of Unitil customers were without power.

In Worcester county, large outages in Lunenberg, Fitchburg and West Brookfield were also reported.

The National Weather Service issued a high wind advisory for all of southern New England until 7 p.m. Gusts of up to 60 mph are possible throughout the afternoon and downed trees and tree limbs are expected.

Downed trees were already affecting the MBTA's service Thursday.

A downed tree near the MBTA's Brookline Hills station caused severe delays on the Green Line's D Branch earlier in the day. Service between Kenmore and Reservoir stations had been replaced with buses to ease the delays.

The MBTA's Worcester-Framingham commuter rail was also seeing delays from a tree that had fallen onto the tracks in Grafton.