Forecast: Chilly Morning, But Temps. Rise To Hit 60 By Wed. — Before Dropping Again

This weekend brought wintry weather back to southern New England. However, this week will feature fluctuating highs that will "flip-flop" between warm and cold over the next several days.

Cold temperatures this morning will moderate significantly, and by Wednesday, highs will again approach 60. However, as weather systems travel quickly across the nation, the next cold front will usher in chillier air again by week's end.

Highs forecast for today. (David Goldbaum for WBUR)

Winds will turn more southwesterly by Tuesday with an increase in clouds across the region. Some showers can be expected Wednesday morning and again at night as the next cold front crosses.

Typically, March is a windier month, and this week will be no exception. Breezy, milder Southwest winds through Wednesday will be replaced by gusty, colder Northwesterlies on Thursday.

Meteorologist Dave Goldbaum is in for WBUR's David Epstein

Today: Sunny to start then some afternoon high clouds. Highs 38-42.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lows 28-32.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, breezy, milder. Few light showers possible. Temperatures rising through the 40s and staying near 50 Tuesday night.

Wednesday: Few a.m. showers, then partly sunny, breezy and mild. High 55-60. A few showers again at night.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a rain or snow shower. Breezy, colder. Highs 38-42.

Friday:Partly sunny. Highs around 40.