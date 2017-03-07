Forecast: Scattered Light Showers Today As Temps. Rise Into 40s

As a warm front approaches today, winds will turn more southerly. Although the day will become milder, expect some clouds with perhaps occasional light rain showers.

Precipitation will end Wednesday morning with skies clearing in the afternoon. Although there will be little sunshine, temperatures will still 60 in some locations by Wednesday afternoon.

Colder air will gradually move in Thursday and Friday as weak, high pressure builds in from the west. At the same time a weak storm will track off the mid-Atlantic coast and out to sea well to our south.

Get ready to bundle up this weekend as even colder air will filter into the region on Saturday.

Highs Tuesday will rise into the 40s. (David Goldbaum/WBUR)

Meteorologist Dave Goldbaum is in for WBUR's David Epstein

Today: Cloudy with occasional light rain. Temperatures rising into the 40s.

Tonight: Cloudy and breezy with showers. Lows in the 40s with temperatures slowly rising overnight.

Wednesday: Morning showers, then afternoon clearing. Breezy and milder. Highs 55-60.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, breezy and colder. Highs 40-45.

Friday: Partly cloudy. Highs around 40.

Saturday: Partly sunny, colder still. Highs near 30.