Council Confirms Baker Nominee To State's Highest Court

Gov. Charlie Baker's latest nominee to the state's highest court has been confirmed.

The Governor's Council voted unanimously on Wednesday to approve the nomination of State Appeals Court Judge Elspeth "Ellie" Cypher to the Supreme Judicial Court.

When sworn in, Cypher will replace Associate Justice Margot Botsford, who reaches the mandatory retirement age of 70 later this month.

Four justices on the seven-member court will now be Baker appointees. Councilors previously confirmed three other justices -- Frank Gaziano, David Lowy and Kimberly Budd -- nominated by the Republican governor to fill vacancies on the SJC.

Baker says Cypher brings "dedication, intelligence and integrity" to the bench.

She was named to the appeals court in 2000 by Republican Gov. Paul Cellucci after serving 12 years as a prosecutor in Bristol County.