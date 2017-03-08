Forecast: Highs Near 60 Today, But Rain And Snow Likely Hit Boston Friday

Showers will end this morning and be followed by partly sunny skies. Temperatures will reach well into the 50s today.

Colder air will gradually move in Thursday, as weak high pressure builds in from the west. At the same time, a storm off the New Jersey coast may head our way Friday.

The tracking models have trended farther north with this system, bringing the precipitation shield into southern New England — including the Boston area — on Friday. With colder air in place, expect some snow accumulation during the day. Higher snow totals will fall south into Rhode Island and Connecticut.

Early indications put Boston in the 3-5 inch range, but this could change depending on the speed and track of the storm. By Saturday, skies will clear. But, colder air will enter the area for the weekend.

Meteorologist Dave Goldbaum is in for WBUR's David Epstein

Today: Few morning showers then some afternoon clearing, breezy and mild. Highs 55-60.

Tonight: An evening shower, otherwise partly cloudy and breezy. Low 38.

Thursday: Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid-40s.

Friday: Cloudy with a period of snow between 5 a.m. and 2 p.m. A few inches possible with a high around 35 degrees.

Saturday: Mostly sunny and very cold. Highs in the lower 20s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 20s.