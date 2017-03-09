Forecast: Windy, Colder Today, With A Bit Of Snow Possible Friday

A windy, colder air mass will move across Greater Boston today. However, there will be plenty of sunshine.

Today will be sunny and windy, with highs in the 40s. (David Goldbaum/WBUR)

A fast-moving storm off the Mid-Atlantic coast will head toward the region on Friday. We will be on the northern edge of the system and a period of light snow can be expected with an inch or 2 of accumulation. Higher snow totals will be confined to our south in Rhode Island and Connecticut.

This storm will intensify well to our east Saturday, with gusty northwesterly winds and a reinforcement of arctic air in its wake. Sunshine will prevail Sunday with temperatures moderating slightly as winds diminish.

Next week looks interesting as another storm develops to our southwest and makes its way to the coast. Indications are that the storm will blossom into a major nor’easter Tuesday into Wednesday. It’s still too early to determine its exact strength or track, but it has the potential to bring significant snow accumulations to much of the northeast.

Meteorologist Dave Goldbaum is in for WBUR's David Epstein

Today: Sunny and windy. Highs in the mid-40s.

Tonight: Increasing clouds with some light snow toward daybreak. Low 28.

Friday: Light snow int he morning that ends around mid-day. 1-2 inches possible with a high around 35 degrees.

Friday Night: Chance for an early evening snow shower or squall before winds pick up and temperatures drop. Lows between 10-15 degrees.

Saturday: Mostly sunny and very cold. High 23.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. High 28.

Monday: Mostly sunny, but with increasing clouds at night. Highs 34.