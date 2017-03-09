Support the news
Republicans who hope to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act have won their first victory.
Following overnight debate, a House committee voted early Thursday — along party lines — to repeal the penalty for not having health insurance. Massachusetts Congressman Joe Kennedy III sits on the Energy and Commerce Committee, one of the two committees considering the bill.
He joined Morning Edition to discuss the bill.
This story aired on March 9, 2017.
