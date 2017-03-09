closeDonate

wbur

Current ChannelLive: Here & Now
Play
15sRepeatPlay15sForward
/00:00Playing Live
Close

WBUR News

Support the news

Wood Stove Caused Warwick Fire That Killed Mother, 4 Children

March 09, 2017
By The Associated Press
Share
South Deerfield firemen stand at the scene following a deadly house fire in Warwick, Mass on Saturday. (Kieran Kesner/The Boston Globe via AP Pool)closemore
South Deerfield firemen stand at the scene following a deadly house fire in Warwick, Mass on Saturday. (Kieran Kesner/The Boston Globe via AP Pool)

Authorities have determined that a wood stove caused a fire that killed a woman and her four children in a Massachusetts town.

The house in Warwick went up in flames early Saturday, killing 42-year-old Lucinda Seago and her four children, ages 7, 9, 12 and 15. Seago's husband, Scott, and a fifth child survived.

State Fire Marshal Peter Ostroskey, Warwick Fire Chief Ronald Gates and Warwick Police Chief David Shoemaker announced the cause Thursday. They said a wood stove in the kitchen accidentally ignited nearby combustibles, and it's not clear yet whether the home had working smoke detectors.

Officials said firefighters were hampered by subzero temperatures and a narrow road, and they had to shuttle in water from a pond on a route that crossed the New Hampshire line.

As reported earlier, the town — in the northwestern part of the state — has less than800 residents and no fire hydrants.

Related:

+Join the discussion
Share

Support the news

Next Up

Where to now?

More WBUR News or Explore Audio.