The Bristol County district attorney says he will appeal a judge's ruling throwing out Aaron Hernandez's murder conviction. The former Patriots star was serving a life sentence for the shooting death of Odin Lloyd. That conviction was awaiting appeal when Hernandez apparently died by suicide in his cell last month.
This segment aired on May 9, 2017.
Steve Brown Reporter/Anchor
Steve Brown is a veteran broadcast journalist who serves as WBUR's State House reporter.
