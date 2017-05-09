closeDonate

wbur

Current ChannelLive: On Point
Play
15sRepeatPlay15sForward
/00:00Playing Live
Close

WBUR News

Support the news

Judge Vacates Hernandez's Murder Conviction Following Suicide02:43

Play
May 09, 2017
By Steve Brown
Share

The Bristol County district attorney says he will appeal a judge's ruling throwing out Aaron Hernandez's murder conviction. The former Patriots star was serving a life sentence for the shooting death of Odin Lloyd. That conviction was awaiting appeal when Hernandez apparently died by suicide in his cell last month.

This segment aired on May 9, 2017.

Related:

Steve Brown Reporter/Anchor
Steve Brown is a veteran broadcast journalist who serves as WBUR's State House reporter.

More…

+Join the discussion
Share

More from WBUR News

Support the news