Forecast: Today Will Be Cool And Cloudy With Some Sun — But A Shower Possible, Too

The beat goes on, as they say. Indeed, the forecast today is very similar to the one yesterday and the day before.

There are a few minor differences, however. Today will be a few degrees warmer. I do expect temperatures to reach the lower 60s this afternoon in areas farther from the ocean, but highs will stay in the mid- to upper 50s right along the coast.

The winds will turn onshore this afternoon bringing that cooler air off the water to places like Gloucester, Boston and Plymouth.

Temperatures this time of year are typically averaging in the mid-60s, but that average is made up of cool and warm springs. There's a 50-degree difference between the warmest May 10 afternoon and the coldest one. There was even half an inch of snow in the first few hours of May 10, 1977, in Boston.

The next week appears to feature that continued colder-than-average pattern. After today, some of you might not see a 60-degree day for a week. That's a long time in May.

To make the weather less hospitable we have another wet and cold nor'easter for the weekend. Saturday will start dry, but during the evening, rain will overspread southern New England. This will be followed by a cold and wet day on Sunday — Mother's Day.

A coastal storm will bring rain and wind to the area this Mother's Day. (Courtesy Tropical Tidbits)

As I have been writing about for weeks, the cool spring pattern is not that unusual. What is unusual, however, is that we haven't had a cooler spring in so many years that many of us have forgotten how lousy the weather can be this time of year. On the plus side, the flowering trees, shrubs, perennials and bulbs are lasting way longer inside Mother Nature's refrigerator.

You can follow my updates here and on Twitter @growingwisdom.

Wednesday: Similar to the last couple days, there will be scattered showers after a sunny morning. Highs 56-62.

Wednesday Night: Partly to mostly cloudy and cool. Lows 37-43.

Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy, but mainly dry. Highs 52-58.

Friday: Clouds mixed with sunshine. Highs 54-59.

Saturday: Sun and clouds mixed. May rain in the afternoon. Highs 53-58.

Sunday: Wet and chilly. Highs in the lower 50s.