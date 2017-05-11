WBUR News
Congress Divided Over Calls For Watergate-Style Prosecutor To Probe Russian Election Meddling
President Trump's decision to fire FBI Director James Comey — allegedly over the handling of the investigation into former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton's private email server — continues to spark outrage from Democrats, and even a few Republicans.
The controversy has sparked new calls for an independent counsel to look into whether or not Trump campaign officials colluded with Russia to influence last November's election. WBUR's Anthony Brooks spoke with several members of the Massachusetts Congressional delegation and reports for Morning Edition.
This segment aired on May 11, 2017.
Anthony Brooks Senior Political Reporter
Anthony Brooks is WBUR's senior political reporter.
