Support the news

Congress Divided Over Calls For Watergate-Style Prosecutor To Probe Russian Election Meddling04:10Download

Play
May 11, 2017
By Anthony BrooksTwitter
Share
TwitterfacebookEmail
Demonstrators gather outside the White House a day after President Donald Trump fired FBI Director James Comey on Wednesday in Washington. (Evan Vucci/AP)MoreCloseclosemore
Demonstrators gather outside the White House a day after President Donald Trump fired FBI Director James Comey on Wednesday in Washington. (Evan Vucci/AP)

President Trump's decision to fire FBI Director James Comey — allegedly over the handling of the investigation into former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton's private email server — continues to spark outrage from Democrats, and even a few Republicans.

The controversy has sparked new calls for an independent counsel to look into whether or not Trump campaign officials colluded with Russia to influence last November's election. WBUR's Anthony Brooks spoke with several members of the Massachusetts Congressional delegation and reports for Morning Edition.

This segment aired on May 11, 2017.

Related:

Anthony Brooks Twitter Senior Political Reporter
Anthony Brooks is WBUR's senior political reporter.

More…

+Join the discussion
Share
TwitterfacebookEmail

More from WBUR News

Support the news