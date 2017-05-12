Funeral Held For 2 Doctors Slain In South Boston Condo

Funeral services were held Friday for Richard Feld and Lina Bolanos, the two doctors who were found murdered in their South Boston condominium last weekend. Authorities continue to investigate the doctors' deaths.

Looming over the neighborhood in South Boston, the services were held at the Gate of Heaven Catholic church. One of the first people to leave was Angel Feliz. Feliz said he was a friend of Bolanos' aunt, and he said the aunt raised Bolanos after she moved from Colombia to the United States.

"She was a highly educated woman," Feliz said in Spanish. "She came here to study."

The 39-year-old Bolanos was a pediatric anesthesiologist at Massachusetts Eye and Ear. Bolanos' fiance, Richard Field, was an anesthesiologist at North Shore Pain Management.

Dr. Richard Field, left, and Dr. Lina Bolanos. (Handout photos)

Besides Bolanos' cousin, Feliz says Field's sister, brother and nephew spoke at the funeral, which he said was "very, very touching. Very emotional."

Feliz said many colleagues were present as well.

"Physicians, people that work with both of them, and a lot of family members and friends," Feliz said.

Bampumim Teixeira, 30, of Chelsea, is charged with murdering the two doctors. Teixeira was arrested in the victims' condominium, where he was shot by police. Authorities said they found a backpack near the condo's front door that was full of jewelry they believe belonged to Bolanos. A security company says Teixeira worked briefly at the building where the murders occurred.

One of the last to leave the church Friday was the grandmother of a pediatric patient of Bolanos', Margaret Shields. Her 3-year-old grandson needed a tongue procedure last December, and Shields says Bolanos was his anesthesiologist.

"She calmed him down and she got him nice and relaxed," Shields said, "and it took him awhile."

Shields described Bolanos as very good with babies and said she always appeared happy with children.