Gold Star Father Khizr Khan To Speak At ACLU's Annual Bill Of Rights Dinner
Khizr Khan, the Gold Star father who criticized then-Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump at last year's Democratic National Convention, will be the featured speaker at the annual Bill of Rights Dinner sponsored by the American Civil Liberties Union of Massachusetts on Monday in Boston.
It will be his 111th speech since the DNC. He joined Morning Edition ahead of his speech.
This segment aired on May 15, 2017.
