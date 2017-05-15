Support the news

May 15, 2017
By Bob OakesTwitter and Yasmin Amer
Khizr Khan, a Pakistani-American lawyer and Gold Star father, reacts as he is introduced during a House Democratic forum on President Trump's executive order on immigration. (Alex Brandon/AP)

Khizr Khan, the Gold Star father who criticized then-Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump at last year's Democratic National Convention, will be the featured speaker at the annual Bill of Rights Dinner sponsored by the American Civil Liberties Union of Massachusetts on Monday in Boston.

It will be his 111th speech since the DNC. He joined Morning Edition ahead of his speech.

This segment aired on May 15, 2017.

