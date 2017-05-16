Forecast: Great Weather Is Finally Back — And The Warmth Will Last For Days

It's been a long-time coming, but nice weather is finally headed for the area. And, the warmth will be hanging around not just for one day, but several.

You may have noticed the sun peaking through the clouds as it went below the horizon Monday. This was the clearing we've been waiting for. The air feels different this morning: gone is that damp chill, which has been replaced with a more typical coolness for a mid-May morning.

Temperatures will warm above 70 just after noon and continue the ascent to the mid- and even upper 70s by the end of the day. The sun won't set until after 8 p.m. — the first such occurrence since last August. That's how long we get to enjoy these long evenings as we gain another 25 minutes by the first day of summer in a month.

It will turn very warm Wednesday afternoon. (Dave Epstein/WBUR)

It becomes warmer Wednesday with highs getting into the mid-80s. Many of the spring flowers will start to fade as the landscape takes on a summer appearance. This will be even more evident on Thursday as temperatures near record levels at 90 degrees.

A front pushes the core of the heat away for Friday, and the weekend is more pleasant. But still, warm temperatures continue throughout the weekend. Our next chance of showers holds off until you are getting ready for work next week. So enjoy the great ride. We deserve it!

Tuesday: A top 10 day. Sunny with highs 74-78.

Tuesday Night: Partly to mostly clear and cool. Lows 41-48.

Wednesday: Mainly sunny and warm. Highs in the low to mid-80s.

Thursday: Lots of sunshine. Hot and humid. Highs 85-91. Cooler toward the Cape.

Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid-70s.

Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny and pleasant. Highs in the mid-60s.