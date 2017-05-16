Support the news

May 16, 2017
By Shira Springer
Boston Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas (4) drives against Washington Wizards forward Markieff Morris (5) during the fourth quarter of Game 7 of a second-round NBA basketball playoff series on Monday. (Charles Krupa/AP)MoreCloseclosemore
Boston Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas (4) drives against Washington Wizards forward Markieff Morris (5) during the fourth quarter of Game 7 of a second-round NBA basketball playoff series on Monday. (Charles Krupa/AP)

The Boston Celtics defeated the Washington Wizards, 115-105, on Monday night in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference semifinals.

The Celtics will move on to face the defending champions, the Cleveland Cavaliers, in the NBA's Eastern Conference finals. WBUR's Shira Springer reports.

This segment aired on May 16, 2017.

Shira Springer
Shira Springer covers stories at the intersection of sports and society.

