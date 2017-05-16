WBUR News
Celtics Defeat Wizards In Game 7 To Advance To Conference Finals05:15Play
The Boston Celtics defeated the Washington Wizards, 115-105, on Monday night in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference semifinals.
The Celtics will move on to face the defending champions, the Cleveland Cavaliers, in the NBA's Eastern Conference finals. WBUR's Shira Springer reports.
This segment aired on May 16, 2017.
Shira Springer Sports and Society Reporter
Shira Springer covers stories at the intersection of sports and society.
