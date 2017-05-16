There's plenty of fiscal uncertainty on Beacon Hill as lawmakers grapple with a possible $462 million budget shortfall due to lagging tax collections in recent months. Still, the calendar demands a new budget be put in place for the fiscal year that begins July 1. On Tuesday the Senate Ways and Means Committee put forth its proposal, which the full Senate will take up next week. Reporter Steve Brown joined WBUR's All Things Considered from the State House to discuss the plan.