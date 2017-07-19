Forecast: Mostly Sunny And Humid Today; Showers Friday

The very humid air mass over the Boston area will begin to lose its grip Thursday as cooler and noticeably drier air moves in this weekend.

Although it will be hot and very humid today, the atmosphere will be fairly stable. This means the risk of any shower or thunderstorm will be lessened compared to yesterday when Greater Boston saw several showers and thunderstorms form.

Highs will be around 90 today. (David Goldbaum for WBUR)

Daytime highs will be between 85-90 degrees through Friday. However, temperatures will drop to the lower 80s on Saturday. The lows will dip down even cooler on Sunday when clouds and showers move back into the region.

Meteorologist Dave Goldbaum is in for WBUR's David Epstein

Wednesday: Early clouds burning off to mostly sunny skies. Hot and humid. High around 90.

Wednesday night: Partly cloudy, muggy. Lows 66-72.

Thursday: Partly sunny. Very warm. Bit less humid. High 88.

Friday: Morning showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Then partly sunny in the afternoon. High 87.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, more comfortable. High 82.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy and cooler. Chance for showers. Highs in the 70s.