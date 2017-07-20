WBUR News
He Knows 'The Face Of Poverty': Constituents Celebrate Rep. Sánchez's Promotion To Chief House Budget Writer
Longtime Massachusetts state Rep. Jeff Sánchez is now considered one of the most powerful Latino elected officials in the state.
House Speaker Robert DeLeo recently chose Sánchez to chair the House Ways and Means Committee, a move that gives Sánchez enormous influence over public policy and the state budget.
WBUR's Deborah Becker spent some time with Sánchez in his district this week and filed this report for Morning Edition.
This segment aired on July 20, 2017.
Deborah Becker Host/Reporter
Deborah Becker is a senior correspondent and host at WBUR. Her reporting focuses on mental health, criminal justice and education.
