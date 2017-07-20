Longtime Massachusetts state Rep. Jeff Sánchez is now considered one of the most powerful Latino elected officials in the state.

House Speaker Robert DeLeo recently chose Sánchez to chair the House Ways and Means Committee, a move that gives Sánchez enormous influence over public policy and the state budget.

WBUR's Deborah Becker spent some time with Sánchez in his district this week and filed this report for Morning Edition.