Support the news

Dana-Farber Doctor Who Treated Ted Kennedy's Cancer Discusses McCain's Brain Tumor Diagnosis04:14Download

Play
July 20, 2017
Share
TwitterfacebookEmail
Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., departs a Senate Republican meeting on a health reform bill on Capitol Hill in Washington on June 22. (Andrew Harnik/AP)MoreCloseclosemore
Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., departs a Senate Republican meeting on a health reform bill on Capitol Hill in Washington on June 22. (Andrew Harnik/AP)

Arizona Sen. John McCain is reviewing treatment options for an aggressive brain tumor.

It's the same form of tumor that affected Massachusetts Sen. Ted Kennedy before his death in 2009.

Dr. David Reardon, director of the Center for Neuro-Oncology at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, was part of the team that took care of Sen. Kennedy both before and after his surgery. He joined Morning Edition.

This segment aired on July 20, 2017.

Related:

Bob Oakes Twitter Host, Morning Edition
Bob Oakes has been WBUR's Morning Edition anchor since 1992.

More…

+Join the discussion
Share
TwitterfacebookEmail

More from WBUR News

Support the news